With this victory, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He was able to calm the waters a bit, but as it is such a big institution, the fans will continue to reproach him until he wins the title.

The next commitment of the Eagles will be on Saturday, February 4, when they visit Saints Lagoon in it TSM Corona Stadiumso there are players who are called to be ‘keys’ to be able to get hold of the three units.

It’s game week and the web pre-sale is now available! 🏟️⚔️🛡️ You can now buy your tickets. 🎟️: https://t.co/qWPrmZ3ph6 | #WarriorMode

Up to 4 tickets per person* pic.twitter.com/lYFaM5x1ZY – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) January 30, 2023

The striker hit a hat trick and provided an assist in the rout over the Cañoneros, having his best start to the tournament with five goals in four matches. With this, La Bomba continues to show that he is still going through a great moment in his career and that he can be the ‘9’ reference that the team so longs for. It will be important for the Yucatecan to continue his good run, especially now that they will face the lagoons, where he will have to beat the goalkeeper as a test Carlos Acevedo.

El Cabecita had a good participation against the purple team, since he also scored and assisted, being a participant in the plays that culminated in the Mazatlan goal. If the Uruguayan gets along again in a good way with the striker, they could more easily elude the Laguna defense. Now what Alexander Zendejas He has had less connection and participation on the right side, the left wing could be in charge of generating danger.

The favorite of the azulcrema fans is an immovable starter, which is why he is called to shine every game, as he is in charge of orchestrating the entire attack from midfield, appearing on both sides. The Spaniard also managed to assist against the Faro team, so he must be confident now that he managed to wake up the team.

Last semester the Eagles had a great streak of winning consecutive games, however, it was precisely Saints who put a stop to it by giving them a big scare in the Aztec. On that occasion, the Argentine leo suarez scored a double for the visitors, in addition to the Colombian Harold Preciado put the third, but Martinan own goal of Hugo Rodriguez and another target from the Uruguayan Federico Vinas in added time he left the score 3-3. Leo returned to Americabut that doesn’t make the team from the Shire any less dangerous, so Jimenez You will have to enforce your bow, which will be a good test to convince you that the role is not too big for you.

If the goalkeeper has to go out big to avoid scoring, then the leader of the central defense has to impose his hierarchy and lead the rest of the lower half to avoid costly distractions. For now, the Azulcrema team continues to suffer from set pieces, so the national team must be attentive in the coverage, since there are good elements in the air game such as the Argentine Marcelo Correa, Hugo Rodriguezthe Ecuadorian Felix Torres and the brazilian Mateus Doriawithout neglecting the good dribbling of Valued and the Argentine Juan Brunetta.