Club América is not having its best start to the tournament in this Clausura 2023, the team led by Fernando Ortiz it registers two draws in its first two games, the first of which was a zero-goal draw against Querétaro and on date 2 it was a two-goal draw against the Red Devils of Toluca.
In such a way that, for matchday 3 they will seek to add their first three units against the Puebla Strip in the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ and in the following list we tell you five key players for the confrontation.
Jimenez He managed to keep ownership of the azulcrema goal and so far he has responded, against the scarlets he received 12 shots on target, for which he had 10 saves. From what he has obviously contributed, taking into account that his defense teammates are not going through his best moment.
The new azulcrema captain is the benchmark of the attack, against the Devils he collaborated not only with the penalty goal, but also with an assist and after not being a starter on date 1, he will surely already be the starter.
He is earning a place in the starting XI and is taking responsibility for the left winger, with his contribution in offense he will surely remain as a starter.
The Chilean midfielder is an important element in the Eagles’ starting lineup and therefore his presence in every game is important, so it is not ruled out that he is a factor against the Strip.
The Spanish midfielder is another angular piece in the ownership of the Azulcrema team, for this reason his presence in the starting eleven of the Azulcremas is important as he is the leader of the midfield.
