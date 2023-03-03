After 9 days of the Clausura 2023 tournament, Club América is the only Mexican soccer team that remains undefeated in this tournament after adding five wins and four draws, for which they are in fifth position in the standings with 17 points. .
This weekend they will face the current champion of the MX League at the ‘Colossus of Santa Úrsula’ and they will seek to obtain a favorable result to remain without defeat, the Tuzos are going through a bad moment, after accumulating two defeats in a row for what who will seek to redeem themselves against the blue creams.
In this way, in the following list we present five of the key footballers of those from Coapa when it comes to facing the Tuzos de Pachuca.
The goalkeeper is in a danger zone, as a sector of the fans is crying out for him to be replaced in ownership by Luis Angel Malagonbecause in his opinion he has made several mistakes that have cost the team points and they believe that his level is sufficient to be a starter for the Eagles.
For this reason, the goalkeeper will have to redouble his efforts to show off and show that he can continue in front of the goal, otherwise the coaching staff could decide to give the goalkeeper who was an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 his first opportunity.
The Argentine winger has been in charge of covering the absence of Alexander Zendejas And he promises that he will, at least for one more date, since the player would not yet be ready to return, so he has to stand out so that he is taken into account on more occasions when the Mexican American returns.
He ‘little head‘ He finally woke up and was the author of a goal last date, his reunion with the goal must be more often and against his former team he must once again make a difference on the scoreboard.
immovable holder of the ‘tano‘On offense, the Chilean player needs a good play to be noticed with goals or assists, because despite the fact that a lot has been demanded of him in this tournament and he has even been unfairly booed, he has responded and against his former team he can be a key piece for the Eagles.
Here it is not new and it is that the azulcrema striker is living one of his best moments as a professional footballer, since being the captain and reference of the attack he has a lot of responsibility that he has known how to assume and for this reason he strives in every game for the ol’ man of the team In addition, he remains the scoring leader with 10 goals, a three-goal difference over his closest pursuers, Funes Mori and money with 7 goals.
