Tomorrow one of the most attractive matches of matchday 13 will be taking place, when América and León face each other on the field of the Estadio Azteca.
The Azulcremas are motivated after winning by a landslide and resounding in the National Classic, and now they know that a victory could position them in second place overall. Undoubtedly, an attractive match where the two and three of the table will seek to add units.
For now, here we present you who are the 5 American players to follow.
5. Luis Malagon
The Americanista goalkeeper is one of the men to watch for this match. After having arrived as a reinforcement, in the games that he has been defending the three Americanist sticks he has done things well.
4.Israel Kings
Another of the key men who will seek to be decisive for this commitment is Israel Reyes. The Mexican defender has become one of ‘Tano’s’ trusted men, and wants to be a wall to prevent the passage of rival forwards.
3. Diego Valdes
Football player Diego Valdes He managed to adapt to the American team and the results of his performance have paid off.
Now, he will be one of the players to watch for this commitment against the emeralds. His technique and good ball hitting could put the rival in trouble.
2. Alexander Zendejas
Alexander Zendejas It has become one of the clear revulsive elements of the cream-blue team. After having recovered from his injury, he is living a good moment with both his team and the US team.
1.Henry Martin
what to say about henry martin? Without a doubt, the best man America has right now. The scorer of the contest will seek to increase his scoring streak and lead his team by the hand to get the three points,
#key #footballers #America #León #matchday
Leave a Reply