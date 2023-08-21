He America club He is one of the top candidates to take the title of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. Las Águilas have one of the most complete and powerful squads in Mexican soccer, however, the team led by André Jardine still needs a lot of work.
On matchday 5, the cream-blue team will face Rayos del Necaxa, one of the weakest squads in the entire championship. Despite the fact that on paper the match looks very uneven, America will have to focus on this confrontation and not trust its rival.
These are the five América players to follow for the duel against Necaxa:
They say that a good team is built from the back to the front. The most fragile line in America in recent seasons has been the low box. Malagón has to continue with the hard work and not relax, since he is still not the undisputed starter with the Águilas and has not yet been consolidated.
The young cream-blue defenseman will get another chance to prove he can compete for the starting job. Lara will be covering Sebastián Cáceres, who is out of action with a broken nose. This is the moment for the ‘Pelón’ to show if he is up for great things.
The Chilean midfielder is the brain and engine of this team. Without him on the field, creativity and punch are lost. Valdés can have a feast against Necaxa, since the hydrocálidos have one of the weakest defenses in the championship.
Time is running out for Brian Rodríguez. The Uruguayan winger has received several chances from André Jardine, but he still hasn’t established himself. The return of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez is getting closer and if Brian does not show his ability, he will go to the bench.
Julián Quiñones is considered by many to be the best signing of the 2023 Apertura tournament. The Colombian striker has a lot of pressure on him and this will continue to grow as long as the results do not go as desired.
