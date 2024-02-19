Club América is coming off a complicated week, although they achieved their place in the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 by eliminating Real Estelithis weekend they fell on Matchday 7 in their visit to 'Bella Airosa' against Club Pachuca de Guillermo Almada 2-1 and with that they have dropped to fourth place in the standings and, in addition, they have lost their undefeated record in the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
However, the coaching staff headed by André Jardine They are already focused on a week where they will have two matches starting this Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium when they receive Mazatlán FC.
In this way, in the following list we share with you the five players that we believe will be key to achieving a favorable result in favor of the azulcrema team.
The little redeemable thing about Mazatlán FC is that lately its offensive attack has improved, so the Águilas will not be able to trust themselves and the saves of Malagon They will be key, since surely they will seek to finish on goal as much as possible, seeking to surprise.
Zendejas He needs to recover his best level and to do so he needs to be present with goals and assists, as well as game generation, the player is still a starter and needs to stand out again so against the Mazatlan team he can shine and make a difference.
The Uruguayan striker did not have his best performance against the Tuzos and was drowned out by the goal shout, so against the purple team it could be a good opportunity to redeem himself.
The naturalized Mexican Colombian striker has just scored against the Tuzos and given his conditions, he is a player who can stand out against low-performing teams such as the 'Pearl of the Pacific' team, whose defensive position is one of the most punished.
The captain and scorer has not been able to break the zero in this tournament, he has just come back from his ankle injury and has two games as a substitute, against the Mazatlecos he could return to the starting eleven and is another of the players who could be present on the scoreboard .
