Without making much noise, the Cruz Azul Football Club has risen to the top of the Clausura 2024 Tournament classification after seven days, despite having started the competition with a defeat and a draw, they have taken a streak of five consecutive victories and This weekend they gave a coup of authority by defeating Tigres UANL, whose undefeated record this year was erased.
Now in the middle of the week on the corresponding Matchday 9 prior to Matchday 8, they will face Club León as a visitor in Guanajuato this Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m.
In this way, in the following list we share with you the five players that we believe will be key to achieving a favorable result in favor of the Machine.
La Maquina is the best defense in the tournament with only three goals conceded in seven games and to a large extent this is due to the great addition in goal with the arrival of the Colombian goalkeeper Kevin Mieras he has demonstrated his quality between the three sticks.
The defensive midfielder has taken on a central defensive role and has been fulfilling his new role, making him a fundamental element in the celestial defense.
The captain is the reference of the midfield, 'Charlie'He is a fundamental piece of the team, his performance offers a lot of play generation, distribution, passing and more for the team.
The right wing is a guarantee with the young light blue singer, he is export material and a next regular for the Mexican team, Huescas He is demonstrating his quality and has earned the trust of the coaching staff.
His overflow and imbalance are hallmarks of his quality, the skill he shows in each game has made him fit perfectly into the Machine's style of play and he is usually one of the best players on the team every week, as he has also been maturing and progressing as a footballer in recent years.
