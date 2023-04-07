This weekend Deportivo Cruz Azul will have a difficult match on the corresponding day 14 of the Clausura 2023 tournament and it is that for the second consecutive date they will be visitors when they measure themselves against Club León at the Nou Camp.
As if that were not enough, the Guanajuato team is third in the standings with 25 units, so it will not be an easy rival since, in addition, they have accumulated 12 games between the league championship and the Concachampions without defeat.
For this reason, in the following list we present five key players of the Machine for their confrontation against the Green Bellies.
The emerald team is a team with many goals, in fact, they have nine games in a row scoring at least one goal, their offensive power is a lot and ‘chuy‘ Together with their rear they will have a very difficult time, in the end the captain as the last man will be essential with his saves.
In the absence of Juan Escobar that he will not be in the game due to his suspension after accumulating five yellow cards, the ‘Twin‘ will have to act as the key man of the plant, surely he will be accompanied by the ‘tasting‘ in line of four or with him and Jordan Silva in line of five
The juvenile has responded to the confidence that the ‘Tuca‘ Ferretti and surely he will have minutes again and he will have to shine again to continue being considered.
For a while already being one of the best elements of the Machine, its quality in the position that is required is to attract attention and it will not take long to be an undisputed benchmark of the celestial ones.
Another of the multifunctional elements that tend to highlight its functionalities even more in complicated matches, against the Panzas Verdes’Nacho‘ will be an important player in stopping your best offensive men.
