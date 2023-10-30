3 GAMES LEFT TO FULFILL THE DREAM 🫣

Ángel Sepúlveda is going through a great moment and will seek to continue helping Cruz Azul enter the Play-In 🔝

There are 3 true finals left to achieve that great goal.

📹 @Jesus_May_ #TeDaMoreEmociones pic.twitter.com/kZjzrIn4ts

— La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) October 29, 2023