Last Saturday, October 28, 2023, at exactly 5:00 p.m., Blue Cross received a visit from Green Lion Bellies and they won the game 1-0, with a goal from Ángel Sepúlveda in the fifteenth minute of the first half. This was the first victory for the cement producers playing at home so far in the 2023 Apertura tournament. It took them fourteen days to achieve it, but they were able to.
Another who is at a very good level is Uriel Antuna. Although on this occasion he did not have to score, he was one of the most unbalanced during the game. We saw it reflected in the applause of the fans when they mentioned his name.
Uriel Antuna is, without a doubt, the Cruz Azul footballer who is at the best level. Both in the national team and in the cement squad, the Mexican midfielder has managed to shine in the midst of so much gloom, so he will be one of the players to watch next Wednesday, when they face Juarez FC.
The Mexican defender came to Cruz Azul as a significant signing due to his successful career in European football and also a great step with Chivas and Tigres. However, specific distractions have filled the celestial fans with doubts, who will not take their eyes off him.
The Mexican striker won the title from Diber Cambindo. He scored goals with Querétaro at the start of Apertura 2023 and his numbers with Cruz Azul have not been bad. However, it is in the final stretch of the competition when the attacker must shine the most, so he will be one of the players to watch against Juárez FC.
The light blue goalkeeper is, without a doubt, the footballer who has the least right to make mistakes in the following matches. Losing points is no longer a possibility for Cruz Azul, they must add yes or yes (preferably in three) if they aspire to sneak into the ranksplay-in. So the goalkeeper will have everyone’s attention next Wednesday, at the Azteca stadium.
The Colombian defender has been one of the safest men in the cement workers’ defensive line. His security has prevented Cruz Azul from losing even more points than it has left along the way, so his performance will be reviewed closely against Juárez, in a match in which the capital’s team has more at stake than just three points.
#key #Cruz #Azul #footballers #face #Juárez