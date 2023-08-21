whatwhich is the real Chivas de Guadalajara? The one that started the 2023 Liga MX Apertura tournament with three wins in a row or the one that failed resoundingly in the 2023 Leagues Cup? We will know the answer to this question in the following days of Mexican soccer.
Veljko Paunovic’s team will face Xolos of Tijuana on day 5 of the Apertura 2023 next Tuesday, August 22. El Rebaño Sagrado comes from a 1-1 draw against FC Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.
In this duel, Chivas de Guadalajara had more shots on goal than the Bravos, but their forcefulness failed them.
In front, the rojiblancos will have Xolaje, a team that was also eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup and that got four points in three games in Apertura 2023.
These are five Chivas players to follow for the duel against Xolos de Tijuana:
Orozco Chiquite has been used by Paunovic as a central and winger, in both positions he has fulfilled. He was pointed out as one of the villains of the duel against FC Juárez because they gave him a rather dubious penalty. He will have to recover from this bad drink and continue with the good work.
Erick Gutiérrez is one of the signings that has attracted the most attention during this summer market. However, ‘Guti’ has not yet shown his best football with Chivas de Guadalajara. Although there is improvement, but he is still not at the optimum level.
‘Oso’ González is not an element that takes the front pages of the newspapers, but it is an important element in the operation of Chivas. The holding midfielder is in charge of doing the dirty work so that elements like Fernando Beltrán, Víctor Guzmán and Erick Gutiérrez can shine.
The ‘Piojo’ Alvarado is not at his best. The former Cruz Azul player was not fine against FC Juárez and was one of the least proactive elements in this duel. More of him is needed. If he does not give it, Paunovic could send him to the substitute bank.
Alexis Vega needs to meet her best version again. Before Juárez he gave some glimpses of the player he can be, but he needs more perseverance. His goal against the Braves should motivate him to continue growing this season.
