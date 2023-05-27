It is expected that the return, to be held next Sunday May 28 at the akron stadiumis totally different and the two clubs come out with their best weapons to seek the title, with the people from Guadalajara aspiring to the thirteenth star and the royals for the eighth.

Here are the Guadalajara players who must be key so that they can add a new trophy to their showcases.

As one of the leaders who has the thorn in his side of not having played the final round due to injury, he is expected to leave everything on the pitch.

It is true that El Wacho has had his blunders, but there have been more times that he has ended up as a hero with key saves. If he comes out totally focused he will give security to all his teammates, also it must be taken into account that he is a great penalty saver.

In the quarterfinals he did not let the Argentine do anything Julius Furch of the Atlasin the semifinals he was in charge of erasing the scoring leader Henry Martin of the America and now in the final, he put the Frenchman in trouble André-Pierre Gignac and company with his grit and heart, especially in the passing game.

Despite his height, he does not back down and has tried to generate some dangerous play on either side, facing without fear to go forward.

If he comes out on a good night, we could possibly see him lift his first championship title.

If he gets his act together as he has done on several occasions, it will be a real headache for the feline defense, without forgetting that he has a good ball hit, but in the attempts he has made he has looked desperate without being able to be fine. without a doubt yes vega makes the attack weigh, the rest of his teammates will look like Robert Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros and company.