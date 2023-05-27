The final of the First Leg of the Clausura 2023 Tournament, of the MX League, was perhaps not what the fans expected when they experienced a scoreless draw with few approaches between Tigres and Chivas in the Volcanosince the first sought to do damage, while the second followed the strategy of not conceding a goal.
It is expected that the return, to be held next Sunday May 28 at the akron stadiumis totally different and the two clubs come out with their best weapons to seek the title, with the people from Guadalajara aspiring to the thirteenth star and the royals for the eighth.
Here are the Guadalajara players who must be key so that they can add a new trophy to their showcases.
As one of the three survivors of the last final between the two teams, El Conejito must make the right side weigh and generate approaches that create danger, especially due to the fact of having forgiven a goal in the First Leg when he stomped to steal the ball in an output but failed to define correctly.
As one of the leaders who has the thorn in his side of not having played the final round due to injury, he is expected to leave everything on the pitch.
At the start of the tournament it was said that the Sacred Flock could not compete for the title because from the outset it did not have a safe goalkeeper.
It is true that El Wacho has had his blunders, but there have been more times that he has ended up as a hero with key saves. If he comes out totally focused he will give security to all his teammates, also it must be taken into account that he is a great penalty saver.
The Chicken League has been splendid. At the start of the contest he was a bench, but practically at the end he won the starting position when Jesus Chiquete was moved to the left wing instead of Christian Calderon.
In the quarterfinals he did not let the Argentine do anything Julius Furch of the Atlasin the semifinals he was in charge of erasing the scoring leader Henry Martin of the America and now in the final, he put the Frenchman in trouble André-Pierre Gignac and company with his grit and heart, especially in the passing game.
Unlike Alexis Vega and Victor GuzmanEl Nene has appeared a little more in the leaguealways seeking to build the attack from midfield, having strong fights against rivals.
Despite his height, he does not back down and has tried to generate some dangerous play on either side, facing without fear to go forward.
If he comes out on a good night, we could possibly see him lift his first championship title.
Gru is still expected to appear in the final phase. about the little sometimes it is understandable when putting him in positions that he does not know as a false ‘9’, but the World Cup player is always in the attack zone, where he is comfortable.
If he gets his act together as he has done on several occasions, it will be a real headache for the feline defense, without forgetting that he has a good ball hit, but in the attempts he has made he has looked desperate without being able to be fine. without a doubt yes vega makes the attack weigh, the rest of his teammates will look like Robert Alvarado, Ronaldo Cisneros and company.
