Boca left River's field after the 1-1 draw, giving another image to the one it gave in the last games. In the second half he showed character. He played it as equals at the Monumental against Martín Demichelis' team. The figure of the match was Cristian Medina, the midfielder infected his teammates with the game and changed the face of Boca after his return from the Pre-Olympic. Diego Martínez still doesn't have the team in his head, he keeps rotating names but we show the players he shouldn't take out in 90min.
More news about Boca
He is the great figure that Boca Juniors has, he is a very confident player, he has goals and assists for his teammates. In a few games he earned the respect and love of the “Xeneize” fan, he has two goals so far in the tournament and for now Diego Martínez knows that the former Unión player has no competition. Boca brought in Kevin Zenón for 3.5 million dollars for 80% of the pass after his great performance in the “Tatengue”. The midfielder signed a contract until the end of 2028.
The midfielder who emerged from the youth team was the best player on Diego Martínez's team in the superclásico against River. He ended up scoring the tying goal at the Monumental. He asks for the ball, takes control of half the field, is applauded and earned the love of Boca fans in his last games.
Medina debuted in first class in 2021 under the guidance of Miguel Ángel Russo. He already has 132 games with the blue and gold shirt, with seven goals scored. He was champion of the Maradona Cup 2020, Argentine Cup 2021, League Cup 2022, Professional League 2022 and Argentine Super Cup 2023. With the youth teams he established himself in the South American under 15 and under 17, while he obtained the ticket to Paris 2024 in the Olympic Qualifiers held last month in Venezuela, leaving Brazil out.
He is one of the undisputed players for the fans, he earned his place with a lot of sacrifice and today he is a fundamental piece to make up the right wing. He can play as a winger or he can play as a midfielder on the right to pass the opponent's area more freely. The only doubt that Diego Martínez would have is if he risks playing him as a midfielder and as a winger to cover his back, he would put him in Blondel.
A statistical data summarizes in the simplest way what Miguel Merentiel means for Boca today. Of the last 14 official matches, the '9' who wears the 11 on his back scored in 10 of those duels, a total of 12 goals, almost one per match. But it's not just about this streak or the numbers: the Beast today is the key piece of the Xeneize attack.
Among all the competitions he has played since his arrival, Merentiel has already played 56 games (34 as a starter), in which he scored 21 goals and distributed another 6 assists.
The Boca Juniors goal has an owner and as with the previous coach, “Chiquito” was the one chosen. On the other hand, the “Xeneize” archer knows the Monumental. With 96 matches between 2009 and 2018 (plus three Copa América and two World Cups on top), he is the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the Argentine National Team. Playing in this historic stadium in a superclassic is different but he has the experience and he will be the one who will go from the start against the “Millonario”.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#key #Boca #Juniors #players #face #Belgrano #Córdoba
Leave a Reply