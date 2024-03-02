Medina debuted in first class in 2021 under the guidance of Miguel Ángel Russo. He already has 132 games with the blue and gold shirt, with seven goals scored. He was champion of the Maradona Cup 2020, Argentine Cup 2021, League Cup 2022, Professional League 2022 and Argentine Super Cup 2023. With the youth teams he established himself in the South American under 15 and under 17, while he obtained the ticket to Paris 2024 in the Olympic Qualifiers held last month in Venezuela, leaving Brazil out.

Among all the competitions he has played since his arrival, Merentiel has already played 56 games (34 as a starter), in which he scored 21 goals and distributed another 6 assists.