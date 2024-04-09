The South American Cup will have in 2024 a more than special edition, taking into account that teams of the magnitude of Boca Juniors and Racing will be present for Argentina in the second most important continental tournament at the club level, while Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, Corinthians and Cruzeiro will defend Brazilian football, among other participating groups.
In 2023 the champion was Liga de Quito (Ecuador), which made its way to the Libertadores group zone, so in this way the tournament will look for a new champion.
We review the five key players of the “Xeneize” ahead of Boca's second confrontation in this Sudamericana 2024, against Sportivo Trinidense, after 0 to 0 in the debut against Nacional de Potosí, in Bolivia. Come on.
Although Brey has had great performances when given the chance, “Chiquito” Romero is the starting goalkeeper and will be in action again here. Cup goalkeeper, with enormous experience in important matches.
One of the greatest promises that Boca has. Category 2005, Boca's central defender in his first match in the Argentine Cup vs Central Norte had a high level, exhibiting great capacity for anticipation, agility and security to attack the holder and steal. Fine and low pass at the start, he was encouraged to drive with the ball. Another great chance here, after a good level in Potosí.
The left back has an owner in Boca with Lautaro Blanco, but if Saracchi performs well as expected here, he may give coach Martínez doubts. It's his chance.
It is the match for Taborda to stand out. By not having as many minutes in the local tournament, he has his opportunity to show in view of Trinidadian. Diego Martínez gives him the chance and the former Platense must take advantage of it. There are plenty of conditions.
The “Beast” scored against San Lorenzo, where he entered in the second half, and he is already loved by Boca fans for his ease in scoring and his sacrifice. Against Newell's he had a great performance, dressing as an assistant despite not being able to convert.
