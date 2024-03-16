He “Xeneize” travels to La Plata to face Students in it Stadium ONE, Jorge Luis Hirschiby date 11 of the League Cup on Sunday, March 17 from 9:00 p.m. in search of entering the classification zone.
For this meeting, Diego Martinez They recover some players and lose other important ones such as their goalkeepers, however, they have their infallible players to play matches like the one that is coming. In 90min We tell you who are the 5 key players of Boca vs Students.
The Uruguayan striker seems to definitely return to goal. As we always say, the quality and play that Cavani brings to Boca goes beyond the number of goals he scores. Currently on Martínez's team he is the only player who does not leave the 11th and the decision is understandable, in the Xeneize forward it is crucial.
Without a doubt, he not only has a regular performance but also improves game after game. Currently, he seems to have beaten the Peruvian to his place. Luis Advíncula. He contributes in the idea of the game, in the passes, in the way of going on the attack and is one of the players who has the most arrivals and shots into the rival area.
In the match against La Academia he was not one of the most outstanding, but he is undoubtedly another of the essentials in Diego Martínez's team. He manages the midfield to his liking, whenever he has the opportunity to kick on goal he tries and thinks in advance what he is going to do.
So far, since his arrival at Boca, he has not had a bad or poor performance, in fact, quite the opposite. His present goes from low to high, he strengthens his team more and more every day in the top 5 of the xeneize.
If there is something that Boca stands out for, it is the goalkeepers. So much Sergio “Chiquito” Romeroas Javier Garcia They are affected by an injury, which is why goalkeeper Brey, who has great recognition for his performance in reserve, must take charge of the Xeneize goal. He is clearly a key player, because of the responsibility he carries and because he has responded very well in the minutes he played against Racing.
