FC Barcelona has just beaten a great Real Betis by five goals to zero, Xavi Hernández’s men are going through a great moment of form and want to maintain it for the debut they will experience next Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League against the Royal Antwerp. After several years of lean times in Europe, the Blaugranas want to hit the table and go far in the competition
Today we show you the five key players of FC Barcelona for this European match.
The German goalkeeper was the best goalkeeper in the last LaLiga campaign, much of the success of the Blaugrana team is explained by Ter Stegen’s performance between the sticks. Marc-André will be key to trying to keep FC Barcelona’s goal at zero in this match.
With the loss of Araújo, Jules Koundé will have to take more stripes in defense. Since he arrived he has been a key player in FC Barcelona, but this time he will have to do it as a center back, the position where he wanted a real player. Christensen will accompany you.
The Portuguese on loan from Manchester City has fallen into Xavi Hernández’s tactical scheme. The full-back that FC Barcelona needed and who contributes so much in the rival field, in the appearances he has made with the Blaugranas he has already made it clear that he is coming to contribute and be a starter. He will be key against Royal Antwerp in this European debut.
The arrival of Ilkay Gundogan has been a first-class reinforcement for FC Barcelona. The German midfielder will be key in this match against Royal Antwerp where the ball circulation has to be as fluid as possible. He is expected to return, his injury has been a scare.
Lewandowski has been proving for a decade that he is one of the biggest killers in this sport. Since his arrival in Barcelona last season, the Polish player has proven to be the offensive reference of the culé team. The current top scorer of FC Barcelona will be key to trying to tip the balance in favor of his team.
