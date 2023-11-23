Football returns after the national team break and the team coached by Cholo Simeone will return to work in front of their people, in their stadium. The Cívitas Metropolitano will host this match on matchday 14 of LaLiga EA Sports that will face Atlético de Madrid and Mallorca in a match in which the colchoneros will try to get the three points and try to find third place in the standings.
Below we show you the five Atlético de Madrid players who can be key to winning the three points.
More news about LaLiga
In the Atlético de Madrid goal, Jan Oblak stands like an impenetrable fortress. His sharp reflexes and confidence in the air make him a formidable guardian. Against an opponent that seeks to score at all costs, Oblak can be the guarantee of keeping a clean sheet and providing the basis for the team’s success.
Mario Hermoso brings unbreakable defensive solidity to Atlético. His ability to anticipate rival movements and his skill in releasing the ball allow the team to gain control and build from the back. In a game where every detail counts, Hermoso’s vision and positioning could make the difference in the rearguard.
He is one of the key pieces for Simeone playing in the center of the defense. The Belgian is a footballer who has very good ball delivery and who has almost perfect decision making. He will be a fundamental player to go far in this edition of LaLiga.
The presence of Antoine Griezmann in the attack is an inexhaustible source of threat for any defense. His ability to find space and execute precise shots makes him a lethal predator in front of goal. With his experience in high-calibre matches, Griezmann could be the unbalancing factor that tips the balance in favor of Atlético
Morata is in a good moment after the national team break and with the absence of Memphis Depay he will start. He is having one of the best starts of his career in terms of goalscoring, having an efficiency above that of Harry Kane.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#key #Atlético #Madrid #players #face #Mallorca #LaLiga