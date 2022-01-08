There have been few Italian players who decide to leave the honeys of Europe to go to the American Continent and sign with a squad of the Major League Soccer.
However, and for the most part, the elements of the country in the form of a boot that arrived at the American competition did so in good form and won the affection of the fans.
On this occasion in 90min we present you who have been top 5 Italian players who signed with an MLS club.
After a successful stint at Juventus in Turin, the team where he played from 2006 to 2015, the player Sebastian giovinco signed with Toronto FC, playing for the Canadian club for 4 years.
In the MLS team he did things well, and can boast having played 142 games, scoring a total of 83 goals and being one of the club’s clear references.
After more than 20 years playing in Italy, the footballer Marco Di Vaio decided to seal his career as a professional in competition in the United States.
In 2012 he signed with the Montreal Impact, where he earned his starting position, and thanks to his hierarchy, he was one of the club’s leaders. He played 87 games and scored 40 goals.
The champion of the world Alessando Nesta was another of the elements that left Italy to squander talent in the MLS.
Upon leaving Milan in 2012, the defender signed a contract with the Montreal Impact, where he had a step with more pain than glory, playing only 34 games.
In 2014 he left to finish his career in soccer in India.
What to say about Andrea Pirlo? Without a doubt, one of the best players in the world in recent years.
It was in 2015 when the midfielder decided to try his luck in the American competition for New York City.
At that time he earned 8 million dollars per season, being considered the most expensive player of the moment.
This is how the ‘Maestro’ decided to put an end to his successful career as a player, playing 62 games in which he scored a target and provided 9 assists.
The most recent signing of an Italian footballer who will play in Major League Soccer is Lorenzo Insigne.
At 30 years of age, the forward signed a contract with Toronto FC, although it will be in half a year when his participation in the club begins, since he still has a contract with Napoli.
