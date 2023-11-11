You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Applying for the right visa is the first step to achieving your business goals in the US.
Starting a business in the United States can be an achievable dream for many international entrepreneurs, and the right visas are key to turning that wish into reality. It is essential to seek the advice of an immigration attorney to ensure the appropriate visa choice, aligned with the specific needs of each entrepreneur.
The correct selection of the visa is the first step towards achieving business objectives in the United States. Here we present the 5 ideal visas for those seeking to establish themselves as entrepreneurs on US soil:
- E-1 Visa: intended for merchants and investors from countries with trade agreements with the United States. This visa allows holders to live and work in the country while conducting business between their home nation and the US.
- E-2 Visa– Similar to the E-1 visa, but designed specifically for investors looking to establish or expand a business in the United States. Significant capital investment is required, and incumbents must create at least 10 jobs for U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.
- L-1 Visa: intended for employees transferred to a U.S. company from an affiliated foreign entity. It allows holders to live and work in the United States for a period of up to 7 years.
- H-1B Visa: Aimed at highly qualified professionals in specialized fields. It offers holders the possibility of living and working in the United States for a maximum of 6 years.
- EB-5 Visa: For those who wish to make a substantial investment, this visa requires a minimum investment of $1 million in a new or existing business in the U.S. It provides holders the opportunity to permanently reside and work in the country.
Aspects to consider when applying for a visa to do business in the United States
Choosing the right visa will depend on individual factors, such as nationality, business experience and the type of business you intend to start. Here are some things to consider:
- Nationality: Citizens of countries with trade agreements can opt for E-1 or E-2 visas.
- Business Experience: Those with business experience may be eligible for E-2 or EB-5 visas.
- Business Type: If it is a new venture, E-2, L-1, H-1B or EB-5 visas are viable options. For the acquisition of an existing business, L-1 or EB-5 visas may be considered.
