Netflix has erotic movies in its catalogue, but if what you are looking for is something more spicy and that its plot is exalted with fiery real encounters, then we have the perfect recommendations for you. However, you must be careful when choosing who to watch them with, since the stories they tell border on the limits of what is permissible and present rather risqué sequences that transcend the fictional. In fact, for this reason, their respective premieres shook Hollywood.

“Nymphomania”, Netflix

In “Nymphomania” We follow Joe, a young woman who had to be rescued by the bachelor Seligman on a snowy night after an incident in an alleyway. After the scare, both start a revealing conversation.

Joe confesses to Seligman that he self-diagnoses himself as a nymphomaniac and begins to share with him his most lustful sexual experiences, from his first awakenings to the moment he found her on the street.

“Cruising”, Filmin

“Cruising” is a story set in New York City that takes us through its streets and bars that are most representative of the gay community. Despite the music, debauchery and sexual liberation, the plot darkens with brutal murders.

Although the police have begun to investigate, they have not been able to find the culprit behind the crimes that are decimating the homosexual population.

In this plot, the young agent Steve Burns (played by Al Pacino) does not receive support from his institution, so he decides to infiltrate nightclubs, look for contacts and become the perfect victim to find the person responsible for the homicides. As he tries to uncover the mystery, he finds himself in explicit encounters with other men, faces deadly dangers, and learns disappointing truths.

“The stranger of the lake”, Filmin

The film “The stranger from the lake” takes place entirely in spaces whose surroundings are a popular place for “cruising”, a sexual practice carried out mainly by members of the LGTBIQ+ community in public places such as beaches and with strangers.

It is in this environment that Franck meets Michel, a regular swimmer who has murdered one of his partners. Despite having witnessed this crime, Franck continues his intense relationship with Michel, leading viewers into a psychologically elaborate, erotic and tension-filled tale, especially when the Police become involved in the case.

“Caligula”, Filmin

The movie “Caligula,” starring Malcolm McDowell, was billed as a biopic about the Roman emperor of the same name. His goal was to portray both his rise and his fall, despite the fact that Caligula did not have a good reputation in history. The plot shows how he organized unlimited orgies and sexual festivities, which included practices as extreme as incest and necrophilia.

“Love”, Amazon Prime Video (in some regions)

Murphy is an American film student who lives in Paris and has been in a relationship with Electra, a young French woman, for two years. One day, he participated in a non-binding threesome with another woman named Omi.

Unfortunately, Murphy continued his sexual relationship with Omi behind Electra’s back, resulting in an unplanned pregnancy. This fact put an end to his relationship with Electra and was the beginning of an unexpected marriage with Omi.

One morning, Nora, Electra’s mother, calls the protagonist on the phone to ask him if he has heard from her daughter, since three months have passed without any sign of her. In this way, he begins a journey through non-linear flashbacks that remember how he met Electra in Paris, how they began their relationship and how they lived together for two years full of drug abuse, intense sex and moments of tenderness.

