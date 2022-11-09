The Mexican team was measured against a team with little technique, which will not go to the World Cup and did not have a single important one on the field.

The Aztecs dominated the entire match and with goals from Alexis Vega (4′), Rogelio Funes Mori (48′), Jesús Gallardo (66′) and Uriel Antuna (91′ P), they achieved a 4-0 win prior to the game. against Sweden.

Here we present the 5 successes of those led by coach Gerardo Martino.

The game is over, we are left with the victory in Girona! 👏🏼🇲🇽🔥

The final score is presented by @BeGoMx_. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT, UNCONDITIONAL 💚#MexicoOfMyLife | #FMFforOurFootball pic.twitter.com/1bwkGpcOLn – National Selection (@miseleccionmx) November 9, 2022

Without a doubt, one of the most participatory players and one of those who caused the most danger in the match.

The native of La Barca, Jalisco, showed his ability to play the ball with his feet and gave peace of mind in the outings. Although there he had an oversight that did not happen to adults.

On the first play he took advantage of his speed down the wing, getting rid of a rival and putting the touch with which striker Rogelio Funes Mori was reunited with the goal in the Aztec team.

That is certainly to be expected against Sweden and at the World Cup games.