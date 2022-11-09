The Tricolor played his penultimate friendly match ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, facing his similar from Iraq on the field of the Municipal de Montilivi in Girona.
The Mexican team was measured against a team with little technique, which will not go to the World Cup and did not have a single important one on the field.
The Aztecs dominated the entire match and with goals from Alexis Vega (4′), Rogelio Funes Mori (48′), Jesús Gallardo (66′) and Uriel Antuna (91′ P), they achieved a 4-0 win prior to the game. against Sweden.
Here we present the 5 successes of those led by coach Gerardo Martino.
hits
Jesus Gallardo’s pass
At minute 3′ the side of Rayados de Monterrey, Jesus Gallardotook advantage of his speed to send an accurate pass inside the area for Alexis Vega to connect and open the scoring.
Without a doubt, one of the most participatory players and one of those who caused the most danger in the match.
Talavera security
As we anticipated in 90min, for this game the goalkeeper started Alfredo Talavera. The goalkeeper was calm and knew how to correctly resolve the attacks of the Iraqi team.
The native of La Barca, Jalisco, showed his ability to play the ball with his feet and gave peace of mind in the outings. Although there he had an oversight that did not happen to adults.
Uriel Antuna’s dribbles
Uriel Antuna he entered the complementary stop to give Vega a rest and immediately made himself felt.
On the first play he took advantage of his speed down the wing, getting rid of a rival and putting the touch with which striker Rogelio Funes Mori was reunited with the goal in the Aztec team.
intensity in front
One of the things that the Tricolor is most grateful for was the intensity with which they played. Although it is true that the rival was weak, with little technique and little order on the field, several games went by in which an articulate team was not seen and they were pressing for most of the 90 minutes.
That is certainly to be expected against Sweden and at the World Cup games.
Gallardo’s goal
Football player Jesus Gallardo made it clear that he will be the undisputed starter in the World Cup, and in this game he was one of the highlights of the commitment. At minute 66 ‘he hit the ball quickly and with three fingers, sending the ball to the crossbar and bouncing inside the goal in a tremendous goal.
