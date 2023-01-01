The market within Liga MX remains open, however, everything indicates that few more movements will be made before the start of the tournament. Possibly as January progresses and the teams notice deficiencies or needs within their rosters, there is an option for some emergency reinforcements to arrive in the first month of 2023, although it seems complex for more star signings to materialize in the next 30 days.
The reality is that this has not been a market as prominent as others, most of the clubs generated few movements in their squads, which has meant that there is little investment so far this winter, in which there are 5 firms that At least when it comes to price, they stand out above the rest, with the UANL Tigres being the club that invested the most money in a single transfer and Puebla the club that has generated the most money from the sale of its former soccer players.
The cats have disbursed the exuberant figure of 13.6 million dollars for the signing of Fernando Gorriarán, one of the most valuable signings in their history. The second on the list is Maxi Araujo, for whom Toluca paid 6.2 million. The podium is completed by Jordi Cortizo, who went to Rayados in exchange for 5.8 million, in the same way the purchase of América by Israel Reyes stands out, who, like the last two, left Puebla this exchange for 4.5 million. And the last movement with the greatest investment is the arrival of Víctor Guzmán to Chivas for 3 million and the letter from Jesús Angulo.
