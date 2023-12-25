













Fountain: MAPPA.

Only at the last Jump Festa '24 the company attracted attention due to its announcement that it is working on a new movie Chainsaw Man and that it will be based on Reze.

But for those who know, this animation house is much more than it appears and has created several series over the years.

As such, MAPPA began its history with people coming from Madhouse, another renowned Japanese studio; It opened its doors on June 14, 2011.

Since then he has worked in multiple productions, and participated in more than 40.

This is leaving out the new seasons of each series, and taking into account co-productions with other companies. Likewise, he has produced six films and has others pending.

Fountain: MAPPA.

MAPPA is a studio that not only works on adaptations from the world of manga or anime, but also has some original productions. The company is committed to growing and standing out from the rest.

However, there are those who believe that you are trying to do it too quickly and that has serious consequences for your workforce. There is no shortage of those who wish that there be changes within the studio that improve the conditions of its employees.

What are the best MAPPA anime?

Attack on TitanSeason 4

Release Date: January 10, 2021

Availability: Crunchyroll

The anime that Wit Studio started was finished by MAPPA, and despite how bumpy its publication was, it managed to end the Titans saga on a high note.

Hell's Paradise

Release Date: April 1, 2023

Availability: Crunchyroll

This anime was one of the ones that stood out the most this year, and the best of all is that its second season has already been announced. You just have to wait!

Jujutsu Kaisen

Release Date: October 3, 2020

Availability: Crunchyroll

With two seasons — the second ongoing — and a movie, this anime is practically synonymous with MAPPA. One of the highlights of recent years.

Kakegurui

Release Date: July 1, 2017

Availability: Netflix

A very different series from any of the aforementioned, since it is not focused on action but on games of chance and pretty girls.

Vinland SagaSeason 2

Release Date: January 10, 2023

Availability: Crunchyroll, Netflix

Another anime started by Wit Studio and continued by MAPPA, who had the stage in which the story takes a brutal turn in its plot and approach.

