The 5 heritage of humanity that you should not miss in Madrid

The Community of Madrid is not only the capital of Spain, but also a destination full of history, art and culture. His architectural heritage And natural has been recognized by UNESCO On several occasions, which makes the region a world reference point.

From majestic monasteries to unique natural landscapes, these are The five heritage of humanity in Madrid That every tourism lover and history should know.

1. The landscape of light

In the heart of Madrid is one of the most emblematic places in the city: the Light landscapewhich includes the Paseo del Prado, El Retiro Park and the Jerónimos neighborhood.

Declared World Heritage in 2021this urban group represents the perfect union between art, nature and science. The Paseo del Prado is the first wooded avenue in Europe, with a tradition that dates back to the 16th century, and houses some of the most important museums in the country, such as the Prado Museum and Reina Sofía.

El Retiro Park, on the other hand, is the green lung of the city, with ponds, palaces and gardens that make it an ideal place to walk and disconnect from the Madrid bustle.

2. Alcalá de Henares

Just 30 kilometers from the capital, Alcalá de Henares It is a city with an unquestionable historical legacy. Declared a World Heritage in 1998, is known for being the first planned university city in the world, with the prestigious University of Alcaláfounded in 1499 by Cardinal Cisneros.

In addition, it is the birthplace of Miguel de Cervantes, author of Don Quijote of La Manchaand his home house is today a museum dedicated to the writer. Walking through its historic center is traveling in time, with buildings dating from the Golden Age and a castronomy that invites you to stay.

3. San Lorenzo de El Escorial

He El Escorial Monastery It is one of the most impressive constructions in Spain and a symbol of the power of the Spanish monarchy in the 16th century. Mandated by Felipe II As a real pantheon, this majestic complex combines Church, Library, Palace and Monastery in one place.

Declared a World Heritage in 1984, its Renaissance architecture and its natural environment in the Sierra de Guadarrama They make it a must. In addition, its Royal Library houses more than 40,000 old volumes, including illuminated codices of incalculable value.

4. Aranjuez

On the shores of the Tajo River is located Aranjueza destination that combines history, art and nature in a perfect balance. His Cultural landscaperecognized by the UNESCO In 2001, it is characterized by harmony among its Palacios, gardens and agricultural landsreflection of the influence of the Enlightenment in Spain.

He Royal Palace of Aranjuezwith its spectacular rooms and its history linked to royalty, it is one of the main attractions of the area. But it is its gardens, such as the prince or that of the island, which give Aranjuez a unique atmosphere, making it an ideal destination for an exploration and disconnection day.

5. Hayedo de Montejo

Madrid not only shines for its architectural wealth, but also for its natural diversity. The Hayedo de Montejolocated in the Sierra de Ayllón, it is a natural enclave of enormous ecological value.

Included in the humanity’s assets list in 2017 within the category of Primary beechs of Carpats and other regions of Europeis the only natural site in the Community of Madrid with this distinction. His paths, ideal for autumn, allow visitors to immerse themselves in a story landscape, with centenary trees and a unique biodiversity.

Discover the Madrid heritage

Madrid is much more than a vibrant and modern capital; It is also a territory with a exceptional cultural and historical legacyrecognized by UNESCO. From his imposing Renaissance architecture to its natural enclavesthese five places offer a unique experience for those who seek to discover the past and present of a region that continues to leave a mark on the history of Spain and the world.