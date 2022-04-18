Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 60th hat-trick of his professional career against Norwich City between spells at Sporting Lisbon, Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Next, we recall their 5 hat-tricks most remembered for the speed with which he scored them…
The game against Espanyol is one of those that Cristiano will never forget: he scored a hat trick in 13 minutes, between the 7th and 20th minute, but he finally finished with five goals in his private account and the Whites won 6-0.
In the first he scored in the face-to-face against the goalkeeper (Pau López) with a cross shot with the right. The second was a penalty and the third a shot with the left to the center of Bale.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored this hat-trick against Levante in 12 minutes game time, but not real time (there was a break in between). The Portuguese scored the first in minute 44 just before the break, in minute 49 he scored again and in minute 56 he closed the amazing performance. The match ended 4-2.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Real Madrid’s thrashing of Malmo (8-0). The first, in the first half, we must leave behind. Between the second and the fourth they only passed 11 minutes. The initial goal was a direct free kick. The three in the second half went like this: with the left from the small area, then with a hard shot with the right foot inside the area and finally with a first shot with the right in front of the small area.
Real Madrid won against Getafe 4-0. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his perfect hat trick between the 62nd and 72nd minute (10 minutes). The first was a cross shot with his left leg from the side of the area, the second a header after Di María’s center and the third a penalty. But for many it’s just penalized…
Granada suffered an earthquake at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Nasrids lost 9-1 with five goals from Cristiano Ronaldo. The first three goals of the Bug They were in just 8 minutes!
The first was with a shot to the far post from the side of the area, the second with a volley and the third with a right foot from the top of the large area. The rest were with a plate shot to an empty goal and the one that closed the match with a header.
