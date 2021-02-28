Resident Evil 4 It is known to be one of the most difficult titles in the franchise. The change of genre, going from classic survival horror to action, was not only noticed in details such as the camera over the shoulder, the mobility of the protagonist or the greater number of weapons that we find, but also in the enemies. Resident Evil 4 is, for many, the game in the franchise that has the most difficult enemies of all; with permission of some creatures that we find in Resident Evil, Resident Evil Code: Veronica or Resident Evil Revelations. While we wait for Resident Evil 4 Remake to be confirmed, and taking advantage of that Resident Evil 4 is backward compatible on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, we want to tell you which are the 5 most difficult enemies in Resident Evil 4 and advise you to end them.

5. Bella sisters

The Bella Sisters are two of the Resident Evil 4 enemies most iconic that are remembered from the game. Equipped with a chainsaw each and with bandaged and deformed faces, they are enemies very similar to Dr. Salvador, although they can complicate things much more than this one. The Beautiful Sisters are not especially strong or resistant enemies. But what makes them unbearable enemies is the very untimely moment in which they appear.

These sisters make an appearance in a fort where many villagers, the Ganado, will attack us. Each one appears at a different time, which will allow us to deal with them with a certain calm. The most advisable thing is that we go for them as soon as we hear the noise of their chainsaws because, as they manage to reach us with them, we will die instantly. Our best allies in this fight will be to take advantage of the space (either to recover life, ammunition or flee if a group of Cattle attack us), the shotgun and hide Ashley in a container before starting the fight.

4. The Giant

Second is one of the Resident Evil 4 enemies more complicated and stormy: The giant. Not only because of its incredible size, but because we encountered it several times throughout the adventure. The Giant first appears as Resident Evil 4 boss, in a pit with very limited space. In this case, it is best to attack it from a distance until its parasite, the Las Plagas virus, emerges from the neck. At that moment, we will be able to approach and attack Las Plagas, although we will have to be careful, because this opportunity will not last long. Of course, don’t forget to save the dog from the beginning of the game!

The giant It appears twice in the game, but on these occasions it will be easier to kill it. At a certain point, we will be able to choose between two paths: in the first one will be El Gigante and, in the second, we will find a fort full of cattle. So the best thing is to avoid the path of El Gigante although, if you dare to face him, you will have to wait for the right moment to throw a huge rock on him. In second place we will meet him one last time in a double confrontation with two Giants. Our recommendation, for a quick combat, is that you equip your rocket launcher to kill the first one and that you throw the second one into a lava pit.

3. Fan Leader

One of the most interesting details of Resident Evil 4 is that its bosses are not half as difficult as the sub-bosses or special enemies. And the Fan Leader is another proof of that. The Leader is next Resident Evil 4 enemy from the list and will appear in the castle area, in a very elegant part, surrounded by his entourage. We will soon discover that he is a special enemy and that the confrontation against him will be inevitable, because a key hangs from his neck that we will need.

At this point, after killing the accompanying enemies, the Leader will climb into a turret with a gatling-turret and start attacking us from the ground floor. So the best option will be to take advantage of his reloading moments to either shoot him with the sniper rifle or throw grenades at him. However, there is a trick to kill the Fan Leader by avoiding this cumbersome combat: as soon as we meet him, we will have to go straight for him, chasing him and attacking him with everything we have (especially with the shotgun and rifle, for being much more powerful). It will cost us a bit because it is quite elusive, but it will be worth avoiding that gatling.

2. Garrador

Garrador follows the path of El Gigante as an enemy in Resident Evil 4, since it appears for the first time as a boss and, later, as an enemy. Garrador is a very strong enemy, who with his powerful metal claws will tear us apart in no time. However, he has a great weak point that we can use to our advantage: he is blind. So the best strategy, in our first meeting, will be to stay away from him and, with the sniper rifle, shoot Las Plagas that he harbors behind his neck. If we avoid making noise, the combat will be very simple.

But our adventure with Garrador doesn’t end there. The second time we meet him will be, without a doubt, in one of the most exasperating matches in the entire franchise. On this second occasion we will be locked in a very small cage with one of these enemies, while Los Illuminados attack us from the outside. Our advice? Try to get rid of Garrador first, to avoid making noise by killing external enemies and having them all attack us at the same time. Finally, as was the case with El Gigante, we will “enjoy” a double combat with Dos Garradores. Luckily, we will do it in a wide space, in which we can attack their Pests from a distance and run if they chase us.

1. Iron Maiden

We couldn’t finish the ranking without referring to the jewel in the crown of Resident Evil 4, to that enemy of the game that has gone down in history and that is one of the most remembered and loved by fans of the saga: Iron Maiden, the Iron Lady. The improved version of the Regenerators. From the outset, it should be noted that the Regenerators’ cover letter is insane.

The first encounter with one of the Regenerators happens in the scientific facilities, having passed the middle of the game. Upon reaching a room, we observe that there is an experimental subject in a bed, whose spinal column has been torn off. Leaving us one of the most chilling pictures of the game. Then we hear a noise, music change and that horrible breathing of the Regenerator. But the worst is yet to come.

Mikami knew how to create some very twisted combat, especially for newcomers to the game. Because Regenerators are immortal and the only way to kill them is by finding the sniper rifle’s heat sight. Look, of course, we meet after meeting the Regenerator for the first time. So basically, in this first encounter, the only thing we can do is run away and try to find the sight as soon as possible. When we have done with it, the fight is much easier, because it will be enough to hit the weak points. But be careful, because the Regenerators keep closing in on us and can kill us before we know it.

The Iron Lady, Iron Maiden, it is the terrifying version of these enemies, because it is a Regenerator covered with spikes. Spikes that it can throw at us to nail us, attract us to it and kill us instantly. Luckily and surprisingly, the fight against the Iron Lady is one of the most balanced and most enjoyable in the entire game. Again, the best thing to do is escoder Ashley in a container, to attack them as calmly as possible, and play with the automatic doors to lock them up at your convenience and attack them from a distance.

These are the 5 most difficult enemies of Resident Evil 4 and our tips to kill them. What are yours? Would you like a second part? Leave us your opinion in the comments.