Rivals in football exist in both clubs and national teams. But, at the international level, the pike is much deeper: behind a derby of nations there are cultural struggles, past conflicts, politics, etc.
For that reason, we decided to review five great country classics. Sight…
Called Superclassic of the Americas, it is one of the most anticipated matches on the world calendar. Maradona, Pele; Messi, Neymar … Some of the protagonists who magnified this very even Derby: 43 victories for Brazil over 39 for Argentina, 25 draws.
England and Scotland, the oldest rivalry in the history of national team football
The rivalry between the teams of England and Scotland transcends sports.
The 5 great classics of the Argentine National Team
La Albiceleste has the obligation, by history and actuality, to win every game. But there are encounters in which the pressure is even greater. We review them.
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
The formation of Argentina to face Uruguay for the second date of the Copa América Brasil 2021
Argentina vs Paraguay: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
Argentina vs Paraguay: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The geographical, political and historical situation that both countries go through, as often happens, moved to football.The CONCACAF classic threw interesting chapters: one of them, the 2-0 in favor of the Aztecs in Confederations 2007. The creation of the MLS ignited the rivalry.
Another of the classics with political overtones. After the War of the Pacific, which lasted fourteen years (1879-1893), the relationship was irremediable and, in football terms, the pike was stimulated with two specific events: in 1997 the Peruvians did not pass the anthem of The Red and, in 1997, by way of revenge, the Chileans did the same and added violence to the previous one. A very charged derby.
History shows that, despite the nobility of resources in the players of both teams, it is a duel as fierce as it is exciting. The image of Mauro Tassotti’s elbow to Luis Enrique in the 1994 World Cup in the United States sums up the Derby’s history of epic battles.
England and Scotland is the quintessential British classic, whose first game was played on November 30, 1872, 149 years ago, and it turns out to be the oldest derby in history. Statisticians label both teams as inventors: the English for the discipline and the Scots for the passing game. Here pride is disputed and a little more …
Leave a Reply