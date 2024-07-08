Humanity’s progress has always been driven from the inventors and their innovations, since they have always been able to bring about significant changes in different sectors of our daily lives and there have been several people who, thanks to their brilliant ideas, have had a profound impact on the world through discoveries and innovations.

5 Inventors You Shouldn’t Forget

One of the most famous inventors in history was Thomas Edison who in 1879 conceived and developed the incandescent light bulbwhich was able to completely revolutionize the way in which buildings and outdoor streets were illuminated. In 1877 invented the phonographa device capable of recording and reproducing sounds, but these are only two of the patents in his name, since he has more than 1000.

In the field of electricity and magnetism Nicola Tesla was a key inventor and engineer. His inventions laid the foundation for all modern electrical systems, including the AC. He also invented the Tesla coilused in many electronic devices and wireless technologies today.

Communication as we understand it today thanks to cell phones It is possible thanks to the invention of Alexander Graham Bellwho in 1876 invented the telephone, allowing people to communicate remotely in real time without having to leave their homes. He also continued to work in the field of communications, exploring technologies to improve hearing, such as the photophone.

A name not to be forgotten is that of Marie Curiea Polish-French scientist who conducted several research on radioactivity. More than an inventor, she was a scientist, as she made important discoveries on radioactive elements such as polonium and radium, which gave the possibility of developing technologies such as radiotherapy for the treatment of certain problems and diseases. In addition, he also contributed to the development of techniques for isolating radioactive isotopes used in various scientific applications.

Finally, nowadays a name to remember among the most famous inventors is that of Steve Jobsthe co-founder of Apple Inc., who changed the technological landscape thanks to many innovations. He was the first to have introduced the intuitive design concepts and of user friendly interfacewhich made technology accessible to millions of people. Furthermore, his vision led to the creation of an ecosystem of interconnected devices that has strongly defined today’s digital age.

And you Memories of other inventors which absolutely must be mentioned?