Lovers of romanticism in football – one is me – will be offended by this wording. But in this beautiful sport, in addition to rivals, there are enemies: due to sports or political backgrounds or simply due to the immutable geographical location.
Argentina has several games that take place under these parameters. Therefore, we bring you the five classics of the Albiceleste…
The so-called Classic RioplatenseBecause they share the Paraná River and Uruguay as a border crossing, it is the most disputed match (195) in the entire history of football: the first was, no less, 120 years ago –in 1901–. Both teams are the ones that won the most titles in CONMEBOL and in each clash, if there is something they do not skimp on, it is passion and grit.
To understand the origin of Trasandino Classic We must go back to the Copa América finals (2015 and 2016) in which the Chileans defeated, on both occasions on penalties, the Albiceleste and champions were consecrated. Although it cannot be ignored that the Argentines label them as traitors, for a confusing episode in the middle of the Malvinas War; historians are responsible for denying. But the fans are unforgiving.
Those who believe that distance makes love-hate towards something-someone impossible, will have to modify their thinking. A country at the bottom of the map, in South America, and another in Europe. But, from 1966, after several controversial decisions in favor of the English in the World Cup, they were chosen as rivals and enemies. Later, the Malvinas War was commissioned to exacerbate everything and this Derby resulted, worth the redundancy, one more War. Maradona took revenge, from his place, turning the call God’s hand.
It is one of the shocks that more times it was repeated in decisive instances of the World Cup; on three occasions (1986, 1990 and 2014) they contested the trophy in a final – the only time the Albiceleste won was in Mexico ’86 -. For this reason, the duel between Argentines and Teutons is never one more.
Called Superclassic of the Americas, it is one of the most anticipated matches on the calendar worldwide. Maradona, Pele; Messi, Neymar … Some of the protagonists who magnified this very even Derby: 43 victories for Brazil over 39 for Argentina, 25 draws.
Leave a Reply