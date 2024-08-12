This semester, the Chivas suffered the loss of Miguel Jimenez in goal, so they were officially left with Oscar Whalley as the only substitute goalkeeper, behind Raul Rangelwho looks unshakeable between the posts.
Now, just a few days before the resumption of Liga MX and after the failure of the Guadalajara in the Leagues Cupnow everything points to that Whalley I could leave Green Valleyjust one year after his arrival and after failing to gain Fernando Gago’s trust.
Everything became more serious after the substitution of Whalley in the Leagues Cupbecause unlike the Concachampions last semester, now the Spaniard did not have any minutes in the secondary tournament and it seems that this will remain the case for the rest of the tournament.
Beyond the rumors of possible signings, such as those of Jonathan Orozco either Hugo Gonzalezwho were listed before the good performance of the Tala Rangelnow everything points to Chivas betting on a goalkeeper from the youth team to replace Oscar Whalleyso there are five main prospects, according to journalist Alan Alberdi:
Eduardo Garcianicknamed as “Dragon“, is 22 years old and shines in the Tapatio Sports Clubwithin the Expansion League, for which he appears as one of the main youth players Chivas and the main prospect for promotion to the first team.
At just 17 years old, Sebastian Liceaga has already shone in the Tapatio and is pointed out by people close to Chivas as the next great goalkeeper in Mexican soccer, so his opportunity in the first division could be key to developing a goalkeeper of exceptional level.
David Nungarayat just 18 years old, has already shone and been a champion in the under 16 and under 18 categories; he also did preseason with the first team and is one of the three main candidates to take on the role of third goalkeeper in Chivasor second if Óscar Whalley’s departure is confirmed.
To these three names of Axel Leyva and Erick Montielwho have not received the same spotlights as the first three, but who at 19 years old, are already in the Chivas U-23 in some meetings, so it should not be surprising if some of them start to sound more in the coming months.
