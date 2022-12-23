The Qatar 2022 World Cup has passed with the consecration of the Argentine national team and little by little the Argentine soccer clubs are beginning to prepare for the start of the 2023 season. Boca Juniors leaders have to ask for their wishes with the mission that the team continues to be the protagonist, can lift a title again and go for new goals.
Next, we present the list of gifts that every fan of the xeneize team will put in the Christmas tree for next year:
The Boquense club has not been able to lift the Copa Libertadores since 2007, and although it has been trying year after year, it cannot be given. In this 2023 there will be a new opportunity, and as always the renewed illusion.
Central midfielder Alan Varela is one of Boca’s most coveted footballers: both the City Group and FC Barcelona follow in the young man’s footsteps, who will only leave if they execute the exit clause (US$15M).
“Between the money from MLS and the glory with Boca, the balance would tip to the side of Argentina,” said Uruguayan Nicolás Lodeiro, who has already played for the club. But Boca needs more footballers who can give the team a hierarchy. Players like Orellano and Frias, who had been making a name for themselves, will continue their careers in Brazil and Mexico respectively.
Another very complicated dream: it is almost a fact that Agustín Rossi, a goalkeeper who had a spectacular 2022, will leave Boca to play for Flamengo. But maybe, if Santa Claus works miracles, who tells you…
If we count amateur and professional tournaments, River leads the table of leagues won with 37, while Boca has 35. It is a great opportunity to be able to discount him and thus be within range.
