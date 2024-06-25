Little dogs need constant physical and mental stimuli to stay healthy and happy, strong and full of positive energy. The games that can be found in pet stores are therefore fundamental for their growth and well-being. Furthermore, they are also essential tools for training and socializing your four-legged friend. Precisely for this reason there are some games that turn out to be essential and should be purchased among the first.

The most stimulating and necessary dog ​​games

One of the most popular and recommended games by veterinarians and canine behaviorists is the Kong Classic. This game is made of durable rubber, recessed inside so that it can be filled with food or treats for dogs. Kong is long-lasting and safe to chew, and at the same time it also stimulates the dog’s intelligence and curiosity.

Another of the best toys to buy for your dog is the Chuckit ball!. It is a ball with extreme durability and a particular ability to bounce unpredictably. They are made of materials that do not damage the dog’s teeth and if used with a launcher you can amplify the fun. This type of game is excellent for burn energy and helps maintain a healthy weight.

The Trixie Dog Activity is another interactive game that challenges your dog’s cognitive abilities: there are a series of drawers and hidden containers that the dog must open and find in order to get the treats inside. It is a perfect game to fight or prevent boredom and any destructive behaviors.

The Nylabone It’s another really popular game especially when it comes to chewing. It is made of hard and safe materials and helps keep your dog’s teeth clean and healthy. There Chewing is a natural behavior for dogs and having a suitable chew toy can prevent destructive chewing on furniture and other household objects, as well as being essential for keeping their teeth healthy and prevent the formation of tartar.

Finally, i Kong Cozie plush toy they are perfect toys for dogs who need a companion to chew or even simply sleep with. Made with extra layers of material for greater durability, they are perfect soft toys for moments of relaxation and can help reduce anxietyoffering the dog something soft and familiar to cuddle.

What’s the toy your dog just can’t put down?