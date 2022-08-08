After finishing his season on European pitches, Luis Suárez is about to restart his adventure in South America. Presented on Sunday the 31st, the striker can debut with Nacional, from Uruguay, this Tuesday the 2nd, against Atlético-G, for the Copa Sudamericana. Although ownership of the No. 9 jersey is unlikely due to downtime, there are expectations that he has at least a few minutes remaining.
“I am here for you. Nowhere would I be as happy as here. I have three wonderful children, and their dream was to see me play at Nacional. And now I want to give back to you what you did for me and my family, give back on the pitch, together with my teammates, because without them nothing would be possible”. celebrated the experienced footballer.
idol of Barcelona and member of the unforgettable MSN trio, the Uruguayan follows a trend we’ve seen before: players who wore the shirt blaugrana and now they play in America. Next, we list five examples.
Champion of Spain in the 2017/18 season, Paulinho It ended up being more important than the culés fans expected. In 49 games played, the midfielder contributed nine goals and three assists. In addition, of course, providential disarmament and fundamental participation in creation. Today, the midfielder defends the Corinthians.
Arturo Vidal’s recent performances with flamingo they impressed part of the country. Owner of a vast curriculum in European football, the midfielder spent two years at Barcelona (between 2018 and 2020). There were 95 games, 11 goals, 11 assists and the Spanish champion’s cup in the 2018/19 season. Will you repeat the success on Rio de Janeiro soil?
Considered by many as the best right back in the history of the culé, Daniel Alves He closed his cycle with the Blaugrana mantle last season. At 39 years old and thinking about the World Cup, the Brazilian had to look for his next challenge. And he found it in Mexico, more precisely in the traditional Cougars.
Raised in the lower categories of the Catalan club, Jonathan dos Santos He made his professional debut in 2012 and remained at Barça until 2014. Although he won the main titles on his resume in Catalonia, the midfielder never became a protagonist. So much so that he only played 28 games in the main team. Today, he defends the Americafrom Mexico.
The presence of Matheus Fernandes on the list is, to say the least, controversial. Hired by the Spanish giant in 2020, the midfielder did not even have an official presentation. In fact, the Brazilian’s time at the Camp Nou is reduced to a measly 17 minutes on the pitch. After that, the parties agreed to the termination. Today he plays in Athletico-PR.
