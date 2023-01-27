Soccer tends to give us surprises in each transfer market. How many times have players who were benchmarks and key pieces in their respective squads not been seen, however, when they finish their work with the club in question they are left without a team.
Today in 90min we review the 6 footballers who were figures in the MX League and who don’t have a job.
5. Carlos Fierro
The player Carlos Fierro It did not enter into the plans of the Bravos de Juárez team for the start of this 2023 Clausura Tournament.
“Güero” was one of Mexico’s prospects due to his ability with the ball. However, despite having defended the cause of clubs like Chivas and Cruz Azul, he faded away and today finds himself without a team.
4.Efrain Velarde
Until last tournament, the experienced player Efrain Velarde He was part of the Pumas team, a team that decided to dispense with his services for this year.
The ‘Spark’ continues to make clear his love for the auriazules colors, and despite having been erased from the feline team, a few weeks ago he met at the Olímpico Universitario to support the club that saw him born.
3. Jesus Zavala
The seasoned player Jesus Zavala could run out of equipment for this semester. And it is that after playing for Mazatlán, everything seems to indicate that at 35 years of age, he is about to finish his career as a professional.
He lived his best moment with Rayados de Monterrey, winning two league titles, one Copa MX, as well as 3 Champions Leagues and one Interliga.
2. Emmanuel Aguilera
With just over 7 years in Mexico, the Argentine defender Emmanuel Aguilera is unemployed. After his departure from América to sign with Atlas, the bastion won the two-time championship with the red and black, however, at the end of his contract there were no negotiations to renew and he finds himself without a club.
1. Miguel Ponce
The gold medalist of the 2012 Mexican team, Miguel Ponce, ended his contract with Chivas in December. In fact, he was the club’s first casualty, and 5 days after the transfer window closes, he is a free agent.
#footballers #figures #Liga #MXy #team
Leave a Reply