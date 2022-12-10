The Qatar 2022 World Cup is about to come to an end, since one of the semifinals has been defined, Croatia in view of Argentinaafter removing Brazil Y Netherlandsrespectively, in the absence of knowing the other two semifinalists who will come out this Sunday from the duels between Morocco Y Portugalas well as France in view of England.
The World Cup has been wonderful for several players, while others not so much, because because of it, their value on the market dropped.
According to the specialized site transfer marktThese are the five that have decreased the most:
The Real Madrid striker had a big drop in the market. Although Spain He managed to advance to the round of 16, the attacker suffered a loss of 15 million euros. He went from 40 mde to 25 milliona percentage of 37.5.
The midfielder was off the mark when it came to the penalty shootout against Moroccowhich cost the removal of Spain in eighths.
The element of psg suffered a 30 percent drop from 50 million euros to 35 med.
There is no doubt that one of the great disappointments of the fair was Belgiumwho with his golden generation only aspired to a third place in Russia 2018. The midfielder of the Leicester City fell by 27.3%, that is, from 55 million euros to 40 million.
The burly striker did not have a great experience on Qatari soil either, since he missed the first duels for not being one hundred percent and in the last duel of the Group Phase he missed three clear goals, leaving his squad out. The Belgian of Inter de Milan went from 70 million to 55 million.
Although Portugal is still in competition, the element of Atlético Madrid is the one who has lost the most in its market value.
The attacker has contributed a lot to the team in the fair, however, he has had a drop of almost 30%, going from 70 million euros to 50 million.
