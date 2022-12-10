The Qatar 2022 World Cup is about to come to an end, since one of the semifinals has been defined, Croatia in view of Argentinaafter removing Brazil Y Netherlandsrespectively, in the absence of knowing the other two semifinalists who will come out this Sunday from the duels between Morocco Y Portugalas well as France in view of England.
The World Cup has been wonderful for several players, who thanks to their good performances have been able to raise their market value.
These are the five that have increased the most according to the specialized site transfer markt:
The Spanish from Barcelona said goodbye to the championship in the round of 16 after losing in a penalty shootout against Morocco. However, he can presume that he is one of the footballers who has raised his value the most so far, since he is valued at €90 millionachieving an increase of 50 percent.
At 18 years old, there is no doubt that he has a promising career and later on he will have a new opportunity with Spain.
Uruguay He failed miserably by not advancing from the Group Phase, but still the Real Madrid midfielder has great value on the market.
the little bird is worth €100 millionpreviously it was valued at 70 mde, for which it had a growth of 42.9%.
It was thought that Ecuador could have done more in the joust, after his debut presentation before the host Qatar, but could not advance from the first phase either. Still, the midfielder Brighton & Hove Albion achieved an increase of 53.3% and is now appraised at €38 million when some time ago it was worth 6 mde.
Despite the early removal of Germany In the fair, after not passing the Group Phase, the 19-year-old player still had a notable increase in value, since he went from 65 million euros to 100 million, thus raising his letter to more than half. The midfielder of Bayern Munich He still has a lot of future and he will have his revenge later.
Unfortunately for the extreme right, his participation in the World Cup came to an end this Saturday even though Brazil he had the label of favorite to be champion. The 22-year-old Brazilian striker, from Manchester Utdwent from being worth 35 million euros to 75 million. In fact, globally it is only below the Northern Irish Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of napoli.
