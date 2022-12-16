Reaching a World Cup final is one of the most difficult things in the world of football, and possibly being sent off and losing in the final can be one of the worst feelings you can experience as a footballer.
From 90min, here we leave you the five players who have been expelled from a final:
It was the first World Cup final where two players from the same team were sent off. Both for direct red. Argentina obviously, after having won the 1986 World Cup, did not win against Germany. Andreas Brehme’s penalty in the 85th minute gave Germany the victory to get their third World Cup.
At 39 minutes into the game he saw the first yellow, and already with the score 2-0 in favor of France, at minute 68 he saw the second. When the player was questioned he said that he was in a dream, as Marcel was on his trip. France ended up winning the match 3-0 with a last minute goal from Petit.
The 110th minute of extra time was running, and according to legend, Materrazzi remembered Zizou’s sister. The Frenchman’s pulse did not tremble and he headbutted him in the chest that turned the Italian “upside down”. France would end up losing that final on penalties. Trezeguet sent the ball to the crossbar and Italy did not miss a shot.
The 110th minute of extra time was running and Andrés Iniesta was left alone in front of Stekelenburg. Heitinga came up from behind and grabbed his shoulder preventing him from continuing, he was sent off after being forgiven several times during the match. The Netherlands ended up losing that final.
#footballers #expelled #World #Cup #final
Leave a Reply