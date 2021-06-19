Soccer is not only aggressive, yelling and kicking. In football there is also a place for romanticism between the player and the ball and, above all, between fans and idols, an attachment that is very difficult to forget …
As we are unavoidable cases of figures who resigned money to change clubs, some for friends and others for the love of colors, we bring you a list accordingly. Sight…
In order to satisfy the desire to play with Lionel Messi in Barcelona, the Kun decided to go from charging 23 million euros gross (USD 28 million) in Manchester City just 6 million euros (USD 7.3 million). Friends are they.
The The prince He decided to leave Inter (ITA) resigning prestigious competitions and millions of euros to return to the club of his loves. We are talking about Racing Club: he returned in 2014 and was champion. Academic Legend.
On two occasions he returned to the club that formed him, more precisely, Vélez Sarsfield: in 2013/14 he left Lazio and, the last one, in 2018 he left the Premier League to help the Fort that was on the verge of descent. Both times he resigned millions, but he erased everything in a single movement: he went to Boca when he promised not to play in another box in Argentina other than that of Liniers.
He wanted to fulfill the dream of playing at River Plate, a club of which he is a fan, whatever and he did: he left Valencia and left for Núñez in 2017. He won everything and even showed off as an archer. In the last time he rejected offers -one of them, from Turkey- from abroad to continue making history with The band. An idol is born.
Few gestures are considered at the time they are made. Carlos Tevez’s is one of them. No one could believe that Apache I left Juventus, just finished the Champions League, to return to the Xeneize. He resigned millions, competitions and others. But just like Mauro Zarate, then he was wrong to go to China. Likewise, CHAPEAU.
