The regular phase of the Clausura 2022 Tournament has ended and at the moment the semifinals are being played to determine who will be the two clubs that will advance to the grand finale where they will face each other to find out the winner of the Liga MX.
Likewise, in this contest there were 5 soccer players with few reflectors who left everything on the field, a situation that caused them to be closely followed by other national clubs.
This time in 90min we introduce you to the 5 players who broke it in the contest and are ready to sign with renowned squads.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Nicholas Ibanez He has everything to succeed in the team he likes and sends. He has a developed scoring instinct and the physical strength to fight for the ball in hand-to-hand matches. Pachuca He has him well protected, although a juicy offer could change the air for the Argentine.
what to say about John Edward Murillo? Without a doubt, one of the players who attracted the most attention in the tournament that ended in its regular phase.
The Venezuelan striker scored 3 goals and was a key player for Atlético San Luis to play an outstanding role in the playoffs.
midfielder Jeremy Marquez has done a good job with Atlas Foxesso much so that in the quarterfinals he got a double, this due to his dedication and grit on the pitch.
Now, there will be no shortage of so-called ‘big’ teams that raise their hands trying to get their services.
Although it is true that he is still young and has a long way to go, the youthful Heriberto Jurado17 years old, was one of the most outstanding footballers in the competition.
The midfielder drew attention when making his debut with the Necaxa Rays, add minutes and cooperate with goals. The work he showed could be done with another more renowned squad, although it is essential to take him by the hand.
Without a doubt, one of the men who left the best feeling in this tournament was the Mexican Israel Kings. The defender could come out of the ranks of the Puebla Sweet Potatoes to defend the cause of another team. Much is said that his new club will be the Eagles of Americasince since the last contest they tried to sign him without success.
#footballers #broke #Clausura #ready #sign #big #teams
Leave a Reply