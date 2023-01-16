The eagles of america they began the Clausura 2023 with chiaroscuro by obtaining a draw with a taste of defeat against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro.
Now those led by coach Fernando Ortíz have turned the page and will seek to throw all the meat on the grill to face the Red Devils of Toluca.
Although there are 5 footballers who could still come out in the current transfer market. Here we present who it is.
5. Jonathan Dos Santos
The player jonathan dos santos Nothing is going well with the American team. The sensitive death of his father affected him emotionally and now he finds himself in a deep rut.
At 32 years of age, he has only played a total of 27 games with América, scoring one goal and assisting with an assist.
4. Federico Vinas
Surprisingly, the player Federico Vinas It went from being one of the most loved by the fans to one of the most repudiated.
His loss of play was such that the cream-blue fans have repeatedly requested his departure. If it happens, he could follow his career in his country.
3.Roger Martinez
One of the players who has been that pebble in America’s shoe is Roger Martinez. For a couple of seasons the player no longer has a place in the squad, however, due to his high payroll it has been almost impossible to accommodate him in any squad.
Although Racing would have already raised their hand to take over their services.
2. Jurgen Damm
While is true that Jurgen Damm He has a contract with América until 2023, the reality is that he does not finish convincing the Americanist board.
Since his arrival, the fans have questioned his level of play, which he has only been able to show in his early days in Pachuca. Its market value is $1 million.
1. Fernando Tapia
The third goalkeeper of America, fernando tapia, could leave the club due to his little prominence. It seemed that he would stay as the team’s second goalkeeper, however, the signing of Luis Malagón put an end to his illusions.
