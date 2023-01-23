The Mexican Soccer Federation has a couple of weeks ahead to announce the next coach of the Mexican national team. The intention is that by the FIFA date of March, the new boss of the Tri is already defined and then formally start with the management of the new World Cup cycle where there will be no pressure from the tie and will have to grow through friendlies , the micro cycles and the Gold Cup and the Copa América.
Dozens of names have sounded around the Mexican team, however, at the moment no positions have been set, until today, where the FMF has decided not to look for Martino’s replacement within the international market. The next coach should be someone who knows Mexican soccer from head to toe, from its virtues to its defects and according to information from David Medrano, there are 5 final options for this position on the list.
According to information from David Medrano, the list has been reduced to 5 names, 4 Liga MX champions, Miguel Herrera, Guillermo Almada, Ignacio Ambriz and Antonio Mohamed, as well as the bronze medal winner in Tokyo 2020, Jaime Lozano. At the moment it is not clear who is ahead in the race. Herrera and Lozano have already presented a project, Mohamed could do so in the following days, while Almada and Ambriz, both active, will have to talk with their clubs to define the path to follow, although both are expected to have an open door.
#final #options #technical #direction #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply