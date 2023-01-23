After the resounding failure suffered in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and after the dismissal of coach Gerardo Martino, possible new coaches for the Tricolor began to be probed.
And everything seems to indicate that the long search has come to an end. The Mexican Soccer Federation already has the 5 finalists where the chosen one will come out to take the reins of the Aztec team. With information from journalist David Medrano, these are the 5 helmsmen that the FMF has chosen.
Here we present the 5 finalist technicians. Who stays in command?
5. Jaime Lozano
One of the leading candidates for the position is Jaime Lozano. The Mexican coach already knows what it’s like to lead the Tricolor in the lower ranks, which is why he is one of the strongest candidates to reach the position. He got bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
4. Anthony Mohammed
Anthony Mohamed It has been another of those polled to occupy the position of the Tricolor. He has extensive experience and has led teams like América, Tijuana, Monterrey. Among his record are three league titles and two Copa MX.
3. Ignacio Ambriz
technical director Ignacio Ambriz It is one of the strong cards to be the new helm of the national team. He is currently with the Red Devils of Toluca, a team where in his first year of work he led them to the final of the Apertura 2022.
2. Miguel Herrera
michael herrera You already know what it’s like to lead El Tri. He was in charge of the Aztec team from 2013 to 2015, leading Mexico to the playoffs to get the ticket to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
An altercation with the journalist Cristian Martinoli ended up costing him dearly, which led to his dismissal from the national team. “Piojo” has mentioned that he has had offers from national and international clubs, however, he remains firm with his intention to be the new coach of Mexico.
1. Guillermo Almada
Today the main candidate for the position is Guillermo Almada. The helmsman has done well with clubs like Santos Laguna and Pachuca.
He is the newly champion coach, he likes working with young people and this has caught the attention of the FMF. If we talk about merits, without a doubt, Almada would be the one chosen to be the new technical director of Mexico.
