Buying your own surf boat is a major life decision. For many, it’s a dream come true. Therefore, selecting your first wake boat should not be taken lightly. These boats are expensive and require experience to own and maintain. The overwhelming number of choices alone can be stressful.

Whether you want to enjoy a leisurely afternoon on the water, participate in wake surfing, wakeboarding, or even fishing, each activity requires a specific type of wake boat. Once you clearly understand your true purpose for owning a wake boat (rather than just showing off), you can begin researching the type of wake boat that best suits your needs. With that in mind, here are five features you should look for when purchasing one:

The Tower

A high-quality wake surf boat typically comes with a tower. However, if you purchase one that doesn’t, you must get one installed right away. If you’re worried about the height of your storage area, don’t fret! Many towers can be folded down, allowing your boat to fit under a garage with a low ceiling.

That said, a wakeboarding boat typically comes with two types of towers: manual and assisted. Assisted towers can be fully automated or have a shock assist to make lowering the tower easier, especially if you do it alone. Additionally, don’t forget to check the size of the racks on the tower to ensure they can accommodate your wakeboards.

Technology

Another important factor to consider when researching different types of boats is the inclusion of GPS-guided “cruise control” systems. If you come across a used boat without this feature, don’t worry; it can be installed later and is definitely worth considering.

Modern surf systems found in boats today have made adjustments incredibly easy, with a simple touch of a button allowing you to switch sides of the wave. Of course, while these upgrades make life simpler, not having them won’t hinder your boating experience.

Tab System

If you want to enhance your boat for a better wave, consider getting one with a brake or tab system. Every boat manufacturer has their own system, and there are also aftermarket options. When you deploy the tab, it will push the waves on the opposite side of the boat into the water, ultimately widening and improving the wave.

If your boat doesn’t have a Surf System, you can buy an accessory that attaches to the side of your boat and achieves a similar effect. Just make sure to use the accessory fin or tab system on the other side of where you surf.

The Ballast

If you are looking to achieve the best surf wave, you must increase the weight of your boat. One way to do this is by utilizing a ballast system, which involves pumping water into tanks that are installed within your boat. Adding water to these tanks increases the boat’s overall weight, allowing it to feel heavier as it moves across the lake.

This added weight is vital for creating a larger wave. However, if you want to take things a step further and fine-tune your wake, you can add even more weight to the internal ballast system using lead weights, fat sacks, or even your friends. The best thing is that this can be done in your boat after purchase, especially if it is not included.

The Right Engine

Different engine sizes are suitable for different types of boaters. It’s not always true that “bigger is better.” When considering your next boat, you should first consider the activities you plan to engage in the most. If those activities don’t require excessive power, opting for a smaller engine might actually enhance your overall experience. One benefit could be a lower fuel bill throughout the year.

However, if you are a passionate boater who wants to push your boat to the limits for maximum surf swell, you would want an upgraded engine. In this case, the motto “Go big or go home” applies to you.

For the most part, the majority of boaters will fall somewhere in the middle of the available options. Not the smallest, but not the largest either — that middle ground is the right fit for most people out there.

Wrapping Up

Buying a new or used boat is a major investment, and your best bet is to make sure you know exactly what you are buying. Ultimately, the best way to choose the right wake boat for you is to consider all the different factors that go into making a wake boat and your personal preferences. This will help you determine which type of boat suits your needs and desires.