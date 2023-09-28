Although FC Barcelona still does not know what defeat feels like this season, it does know what it means to leave points along the way, on the last day they left points against Mallorca in the Balearic Islands after a 2-2 draw . Now, those coached by Xavi Hernández will have to face Sevilla, a team that seems to be getting back on track after winning comfortably by five goals to one against Almería.
Today we bring you the five FC Barcelona players who can be key for this match
The German goalkeeper was the best goalkeeper in the last LaLiga campaign, much of the success of the Blaugrana team is explained by Ter Stegen’s performance between the sticks. Marc-André will be key to trying to keep FC Barcelona’s goal at zero in this match.
More news about FC Barcelona
With the return from injury of the young Uruguayan defender, the culé team has achieved a key piece in defense. His forcefulness in individual duels and his ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements make him an essential center back. Araújo will be key to keeping Sevilla’s attackers at bay and ensuring the team’s defensive solidity.
The Portuguese on loan from Manchester City has fallen into Xavi Hernández’s tactical scheme. The side that FC Barcelona needed and who contributes so much in the rival field, in the appearances that he has made with the Blaugranas he has already made it clear that he is coming to contribute and be a starter.
The arrival of Ilkay Gundogan has been a first-class reinforcement for FC Barcelona. The German midfielder will be key in this league match against Sevilla where the ball circulation has to be as fluid as possible. With De Jong’s injury he has to get more stripes in the center of the field
Lewandowski has been proving for a decade that he is one of the biggest killers in this sport. Since his arrival in Barcelona last season, the Polish player has proven to be the offensive reference of the culé team. The current top scorer of FC Barcelona will be key to trying to tip the balance in favor of his team.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #players #key #facing #Sevilla #League