FC Barcelona is playing to stay alive in a second competition after the hard elimination in Europe and having La Liga under control. The last few weeks have been tough for the team and the results are not good, but on Thursday they can hit the table if they attack the Santiago Bernabéu. These are some of the players who can be key in the Copa del Rey classic:
Ter Stegen
The German goalkeeper has been the best in Spain so far this season, but the general downturn in the team has also affected him. Of the last four games, he has conceded a goal in three (round trip in the Europa League and against Almería) and this worries Xavi. FC Barcelona has based its success this season on the security they have found at the back, because when a game goes uphill they don’t know how to react well.
Koundé
Jules Koundé is going to have a very difficult night in Madrid, because Vinicius Junior is waiting for him in the band with the same hunger as always. It will be a game of maximum concentration for the Frenchman, because even if you played a perfect game for 85 minutes, Vini never tires of trying until 90.
Busquets
In order not to suffer in defense, FC Barcelona relies on controlling the game, and here Busquets takes the lead. If Kroos and Modric end up playing at the start, it will be a nice duel for veterans but also good news for Busquets, because when the rival puts intense pressure on the game it gets complicated.
Gavi
He was erased from the Europa League second leg with a yellow card in the first leg and could not contribute to the group as he usually does. Gavi has to get into the game from the start because we all know the level of intensity with which he’s going to go for the ball on Thursday, and Gavi can’t afford to leave Barcelona without yet another midfielder.
ferran torres
With Lewandowski out, it’s time for Ferran to grab the scoring backpack and confirm his great form. It’s going to be a difficult match for him, because Militao is at a tremendous level and Rudiger is getting along more and more with the Brazilian, but Xavi’s hope of goals goes through Ferran and Raphinha.
