He FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez must travel and visit Athletic in san mames, one of the stadiums where, historically, it is quite difficult to achieve favorable results. There is promise of an intense game, that’s for sure. And despite the premise of complexity, Barcelona will have to go all out to get the three points with the intention of continuing to be at the top of the league table. The league.
These are the five FC Barcelona players who can be key to this match:
The Barça goalkeeper is having a good time. The German accumulated a series of games without goals that leaves him as one of the key pieces of Barça. If Ter Stegen is fine, it will be almost impossible for the rival to beat him with goals. He is one of the most responsible for Barcelona being currently the leader in the league.
Polish is now available and at Xavi’s disposal. Before the injury, the striker seemed to have disconnected a bit from his sweet moment as a scorer. However, he is still an important piece in the coach’s plans. His goalscoring ability is very high and if he is in a good moment, he will surely score a couple of goals.
With the absence of the French Dembélé, the one who now has the baton for the right sector is Raphinha. He hasn’t had good productions lately, despite his good goals and assists record. If he is well, he can make the difference and boost Barça in what will be a difficult game.
One of those who balances Barça’s game without a doubt is Sergio Busquets. If the Spanish midfielder is in good shape, he will undoubtedly make the difference.
With the absence of Ronald Araujo in the central defense, the Frenchman Jules Koundé has to take a step forward and show that he can be the leader of Barça’s defensive zone. It will be a round trip and complexity match. Even so, the Frenchman if he is well, he will make the difference both in defense and in attack.
