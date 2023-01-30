Next Wednesday, February 1, Real Betis will receive a visit from FC Barcelona to play the match corresponding to matchday 17 as both teams were going to meet in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup. That last game ended with victory for the blaugranas after the penalty shootout.
Now they will face each other again and these are the five FC Barcelona players to face this match.
The German goalkeeper is one of the most fit goalkeepers today and we are possibly facing his best version shown so far. Ter Stegen makes stops that are matches, without a doubt he is a player who will be essential for Xavi Hernández.
The Uruguayan has become the leader of the defense of the Blaugrana team. As long as he is on the pitch, he will be a fundamental piece for his team.
The veteran pivot of FC Barcelona will be a key piece for the game of FC Barcelona, if he is on the field he will be the helm. When Busquets plays a good game, FC Barcelona is superior to its rival. Key piece to face Real Betis.
Nobody doubts the quality that Pedri treasures, he was the author of the goal for FC Barcelona in the last league game against Girona. He will be a fundamental piece contributing his magic in this match against Real Betis.
He returns after the sanction that has separated him in the last days of LaLiga, the goal man will play a game in the league again and will seek to score again.
