FC Barcelona has a test of strength as a team against Cádiz. The latest results have been good but there has been a bit of a drop in performance, and the draw against Manchester United leaves them in a difficult situation in Europe again. Added to the casualties that Xavi’s team brings, the team will have to show why they are leaders alone in La Liga. These are 5 key players for the duel against Cádiz.
Robert Lewandowski
We start with the point of attack. The Polish forward started the domestic competition like a shot and hit the table in the race for the top scorer, but the last few games have not been entirely good on the striker’s part. They have already gone 4 games in a row without finding a goal, and getting hooked again for this part of the season can be essential for the team.
raphinha
It is also the day for the Brazilian to finish letting go. Raphinha’s match against United was spectacular until his change, which not even Xavi himself understood, and he begins to show that he came to Barcelona not only to be part of the offensive rotation, but that he wants to play everything as a starter. Dembélé’s injury has hardly been noticed in the team and it is thanks to him.
frenkie dejong
Pedri’s injury was a jug of cold water for the Blaugrana team. Adding to this that Busquets returns from injury in a somewhat hasty way, so as not to lose too many troops in the midfield, it will be Frenkie de Jong’s turn to pull the bandwagon and show why he wanted to stay in La Liga instead of setting course to England.
Franck Kessie
The former Milan player has not been able to demonstrate his level in the first part of the season and there was talk of a possible exit in winter, but everything is far away and it is now when he will have his real opportunity to gain a foothold. Like Frenkie, Kessié has the task of holding the culé midfield now that there is a lack of troops.
Jules Koundé
The loss of Ronald Araújo for Xavi’s defense is the worst that could happen. Fortunately he only misses one game due to card accumulation, but he has been the best player on the defensive line all season. With this, Koundé could occupy a space more focused on the defense against Cádiz and would replace the Uruguayan as leader of the defense.
