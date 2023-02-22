Next Thursday, February 23 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish, FC Barcelona and Manchester United will face each other to play the second leg of the Europa League round of 32. Anything can happen in the tie, the first leg ended in a draw at two. This match will be crucial for the future of the season for the team coached by Xavi Hernández.
These are the five FC Barcelona players who can be key to this match:
The German is going through a great moment in form, he is one of the best goalkeepers today. Ter Stegen has accustomed us this season to making stops that seemed impossible.
The Uruguayan has become the leader of the blaugrana defence, he is a real kaiser. Without a doubt, Araújo is a fundamental piece of Xavi Hernández’s plans and will be a key player in this Europa League match.
He comes from injury but in a midfield with the absence of Pedri and Gavi, due to injury and accumulation of cards respectively, he will have minutes against Manchester United. There is no need to talk about Busquets, when the midfielder plays the role of conductor, FC Barcelona always makes a great game.
He is beginning to show the level that was expected of him at FC Barcelona. The Brazilian is doing some great performances in recent games and will be key against Manchester United. He scored in the first leg.
The goal man of this FC Barcelona and a key piece of the team. The Pole will be a fundamental player in Xavi Hernández’s strategies for the return against United.
