FC Barcelona is about to face Girona in a league game that promises to be exciting. In 90min we have decided to analyze the key players of the blaugrana team that could make the difference in this match.
Robert Lewandowski
First of all, there is the striker Robert Lewandowski. Since his arrival at the club, the Polish player has become a fundamental part of the team and has proven to be a lethal scorer in the Spanish league. With his impressive goal-scoring ability and killer instinct in the box, Lewandowski is a player Girona cannot afford to underestimate.
Ronald Araujo
Another player that will be key for FC Barcelona is the defender Ronald Araujo. With his physical power and his ability to read the game, Araújo has been a vital element in the team’s defensive line. In addition, his ability to recover balls and his aggressiveness in aerial duels make him a difficult player to beat.
Marc-André Ter Stegen
Of course, we can’t forget about the goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. With his experience and ability, Ter Stegen is a key player in any match. His ability to make incredible saves and his ability to organize the defense are fundamental elements that can give FC Barcelona the necessary security to achieve a victory.
Gavi
But not everything is defense at FC Barcelona, and a player who is attracting attention at the start of the season is the young midfielder Gavi. He is a player who can change the pace of the game at any time. In addition, his ability to defend in the open field is exceptional.
Ansu Fati
Last but not least is the striker. Ansu Fati. Despite his youth, Fati has shown to be a player with great potential and ability to score goals. He is going through a rough patch, and the rumors about his possible departure are ending up diminishing his projection. Still the culés trust him
In short, these are the FC Barcelona players who could be key in the match against Girona. With Lewandowski as the goalscorer, Araújo in defense, ter Stegen in goal, Gavi in midfield and Fati in attack, FC Barcelona has a team with which they can aspire to victory in any game. However, Girona are strong opponents and should not be underestimated, so it will be an exciting and unpredictable game.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Barcelona #players #key #Girona
Leave a Reply