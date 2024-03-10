The Copa América 2024 starts on Thursday, June 20, the opening match will be Argentina vs Canada or Trinidad and Tobago. The final will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 14. Ticket sales have already begun so that spectators can reserve their tickets. The only thing left to know is what are the five favorite teams to win the Cup? From 90min we bring you the five favorites.
The coffee team has emerged as a football power in recent years and has a talented generation of players competing in the main European leagues. With an offensive style of play and players like James Rodríguez, Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz, Colombia is another team that is expected to perform well in the Copa América.
The last edition that was held in the United States ended up being champions in 2016. Conqueror of the 2015 and 2016 editions, Chile has proven to be a formidable team in the Copa América in recent years. With a golden generation of players that includes Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sánchez, Chile has the quality and experience necessary to compete for the title.
Uruguay is known for its competitive spirit and its ability to raise its level of play in important moments. With a solid defense and experienced players, Uruguay is always considered a serious contender in the tournament. Marcelo Bielsa knows the Cup and above all, he has studied each of the teams. He is undoubtedly a great candidate to win the title.
As one of the most successful teams in the history of the Copa América, Brazil is always considered one of the main candidates for the title. With a rich football tradition, a wealth of individual talent and a strong player base in Europe's top leagues, Brazil is always in the conversation as one of the favourites. Dorival Júnior is the new technical director of the Brazil national team. He took office a month ago with a call to “rediscover” the path to victory, in the midst of a sporting and institutional crisis.
With an impressive number of stars in their squad, including Lionel Messi, Argentina is another team that is always expected to be in the fight for the title. They are the current defending champions and together with Uruguay they are the biggest winners of the tournament in history.
